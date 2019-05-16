Local officers offer home safety advice and resources for traveling residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriffs Office wants people to keep their homes secure while they are out of town.
Deputy Ashley Fox said there’s a few simple things you can do to stop burglars from coming into your home.
“It takes like ten minutes to walk around your house and make sure everything’s locked and secured,” Fox said.
She said to make sure all doors and windows are locked. Even second story windows could be an entrance for thieves.
Also, keep blinds closed and a light on.
She said one thing could tip off people that you are home.
“Having mail piled up or packages piled up on your porch,” she said.
SCSO and MPD have free vacation check programs.
All you have to do is call their dispatch office and tell them when you will be out of the city. Then, they will check on your residence and notify you if something happens.
