0 Local officials give tips on saving money on air conditioning

The best way to stay cool is often to stay indoors, but staying comfortable in the Memphis heat can often be costly.

Randall Linn of Choate’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing told FOX13 there’s an optimal degree to set the thermostat at.

“With the weather we’ve had here in Memphis, let’s look at having our thermostat set at about 74 degrees temperature when we’re not at home,” Linn said.

Often, people turn off the air when they head out the door.

“That’s not the way to do it,” Linn said.

Linn said it takes about an hour for every three degrees to bring the temperature back down to where it was before.

Trending stories:

MLGW said people may see a rate increase by setting the thermostat below a certain temperature.

Gale Johnson Carson of MLGW said for every temperature set below 78 degrees, the utility bill can be six percent higher per degree.

A clean filter and a clean blower motor allow your A/C to cool your home quicker.

But no matter how good your A/C may be, it can only cool 20 degrees below the temperature outside.

“We’re here sitting about 95 degrees right now,” Linn said. “The best that system is designed is to give you is a 75-degree temperature.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.