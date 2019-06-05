Local officials offering $10K reward for information about suspected mail thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is suspected of stealing mail from a local apartment complex for the last several months, according to officers.
Reports show the thefts occurred at an apartment complex near Quail Hollow Road.
The apartment’s residents have filed complaints about stolen checks and other personal information, according to officers.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $10,000 for any information that can led to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the mail thefts.
If you have any information about the case, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Memphis Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
