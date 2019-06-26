0 Local officials plan to pass bill that will penalize drivers involved in interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Since the beginning of the year Memphis police have responded to 29 shootings on the interstate.

10 people were shot—only four suspects have been arrested.

Representative G.A. Hardaway hopes to pass House Bill 1478 that will increase penalties for people involved interstate shootings.

Only four suspects were arrested out of 29 interstate shootings.

10 people were shot or grazed by bullets.

“Part of this actually revokes your driver’s license if you are convicted of one of those offenses drive by shootings you should not have a driver’s license its just common sense,” Hardaway said.

If convicted, the person could face increased prison time and a fine from $5,000 to $10,000.

Hardaway said that fine would go towards helping shooting victims.

He said this problem needs to be addressed once and for all.

“This has to be stopped it has to be stopped now because every individual who drives or rides on the Memphis city street, on the state highways or interstate, everyone is at risk,” Hardaway said.

On Wednesday night a victim had shots fired at him while traveling down I-385.

Luckily, he wasn’t hit. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Memphis police said they are increasing patrols on the interstate.

“We are going to step up, we have stepped up patrols of the interstate to deter those acts of violence,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

From June 3 to June 23 they have made over 8,000 stops, issued over 5,000 citations, recovered 7 weapons and made 151 arrests.

If you know anything about these shootings call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

