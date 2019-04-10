0 Local officials propose curfew for teens under 18-years-old in hopes of reducing crime

WEST Memphis, Ark. - West Memphis city officials want to crack down on youth crime by strengthening the city's curfew.

Currently, teenagers 17-years-old and younger are not allowed to be out past 11 p.m. during the week without a parent.

FOX13 spoke with West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon about the policy.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

McClendon said the ordiance is not enforced enough, which is the problem and he now wants to hold parents more accountable.

"If you are under 17-years-old and not at work there is no reason for you to be out without an adult after 11 p.m.," McClendon said.

McClendon said it is time to make changes to the city's curfew.

Under his new proposal, parents and guardians of teens who violate curfew will be fined $100 plus court costs for the first offense -- with the maximum fee of $500 for multiple violations.

Billy Joe Hayes, an executive director for the L.R. Jackson Youth Activity Center, said parents should be hands on with their children.

"It starts at home, that's where most of the attention should start. Parents have got to be more attentive to their kids," Hayes said

Hayes works with 200 teens every day and offers them afterschool activities.

He told FOX13 he supports beefing up the city's curfew.

"If you see a teenager walking at night, you're supposed to ask where you're going and see what's going on. I think it's a great idea and it needs to be done," Hayes said.

However, studies show curfews do not always work.

In 2016, professors from Purdue University and University of Virginia tracked gun violence during curfew times in poor sections of Washington, D.C. The study revealed gunshot incidents increased during curfew hours.

The West Memphis Police Department told FOX13 that youth aged 14 to 25-years-old are responsible for most of the violent crimes such as robberies, thefts and shootings.

"Making sure parents are held accounatble, do you think that would reduce crime in West Memphis? I think it's a starting point, it may not reduce but it's a start and it'll keep most of the kids safe," Hayes said.

City council will discuss these changes during their meeting next Thursday.

McClendon said he wants the new policy to go into effect immediately.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.