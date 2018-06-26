Local organization holds meeting to help those seeking asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local organization hosted an event Monday with the goal of helping those crossing the United States-Mexico border to seek asylum.
There are several ways to support those people, according to Indivisible Memphis, the organization who hosted the event.
The event tried to provide information and educate people on how they can make an impact.
Emily Fulmer organized the even for Indivisible Memphis and said about 200 people were in attendance.
Trending stories:
- Man shot multiple times, left to die on sidewalk in Memphis neighborhood
- Woman spent night with man, had guys ransack his house when he drove her home, police say
- Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“It’s really encouraging to see so much support,” Fulmer said. “I see so many people online just devastated looking at the pictures and reading the reports of what’s going on at the border. So, I kind of thought we would have a good turn out, but this is just overwhelming.”
If you want to help, you can sponsor a family seeking asylum, donate to their legal services, or volunteer with community organizations that work closely with these families.
You can reach out to Indivisible Memphis on Facebook for details on how to get involved.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}