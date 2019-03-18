0 Local organization suing city of Memphis for $10 billion over 'Memphis 3.0' plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A North Memphis neighborhood organization said it plans to sue the City of Memphis over its strategic plan for the future of the city.

“Memphis 3.0” has been in the works for more than two years.

On Monday, less than 24 hours before the Memphis city council will discuss the next steps for the plan, a meeting was called by the New Chicago CDC condemning the plan.

Racism, gentrification and genocide were all words used to describe the Memphis 3.0 plan. They allege only one segment of the population is being considered in the plan.

However, city leaders told FOX13 they are missing the point of the plan.

“We are going to break up the ‘good ole boy’ system by any means necessary,” said Dr. Carnita Atwater, with the New Chicago CDC.

Atwater addressed a room full of reporters on Monday. Atwater alleges the Memphis 3.0 plan was created for and to the benefit of a handful of wealthy Memphians seated on city boards.

“All of these people operate in a connection. If you’re not in that social or economic connection, you’re left out," said Atwater. “They’ve got their mind made up that they’re going to gentrify this neighborhood.”

This plan, Atwater alleges, will negatively affect predominantly African-American communities.

Those gentrifying the neighborhoods, according to Atwater, are the so-called “creative class” – she defines as young, rich Millennials.

One aspect of Memphis 3.0 includes biking and walking trails through neighborhoods like New Chicago.

Atwater said they created and submitted their own plan, but it was not included in Memphis 3.0. That is why the New Chicago CDC is taking the fight directly to the city – with a $10 billion lawsuit.

“I’m a modern-day Harriet Tubman. I don’t got no fear,” said Atwater. “If they killed Martin Luther King in Memphis, they can kill me.”

City officials said Atwater’s group has been a part of the process since the beginning.

The city issued FOX13 the following statement:

“It’s unfortunate that Ms. Atwater has taken this approach. Over the last two years, over 15,000 Memphians took the opportunity to share their ideas, any concerns and actively participated in the planning process for Memphis 3.0. The New Chicago Community Partnership Revitalization CDC is listed as one of our community planning partners based on this group’s input in the plan.”

Wednesday afternoon, city council will address the Land Use Control Board’s recommendation to adopt Memphis 3.0.

Atwater said those opposed plan to be there in droves.

