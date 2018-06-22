0 Local organization trains survivors of sex trafficking to become beekeepers

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Survivors of sex-trafficking are the queen bees behind a honey-making startup company in Memphis.

Thistle & Bee is a one-year-old business that is helping women rebuild their lives, by training them to become beekeepers.

FOX13 visited the company at one of its hive locations in Collierville Thursday.

Much like the hives they care for as beekeepers, Eyleen Farmer, the founder of Thistle & Bee, said the women who manage the beehives are working together toward a common goal.

"All of the worker bees in a hive are female," Farmer said. "They do everything. We believe that a bee hive is the perfect model for the community we want to create with women."

The company sells honey and granola at the Cooper Young Farmer's Market, at High Point Grocery, and at the Curb Market at the Crosstown Concourse. You can learn more about them on Facebook.

"Thistle & Bee is a social enterprise that was created to employ women who have survived lives of prostitution and human trafficking," Farmer said, describing the non-profit.

FOX13 was able to record video of the survivors working, and spoke with them off camera. We agreed not to identify them, but instead to share their mission.

Lindsay Stencel is the chief administrative officer at Baptist Hospital in Collierville, which is one of about a dozen sponsors providing Thistle & Bee with land and supplies for its cause.

"We were fortunate enough to go through our foundation to be able to support four beehives, and host the land site they're on today," Stencel told FOX13.

Hospital visitors can see the beehives and their beekeepers when they pull onto the hospital's property.

"I'm very proud that baptist is able to do this, and have that support for this great program," Stencel said.

The beekeepers are paid more than $13 per hour for their work. As the organization sells its products, Farmer said they hope to hire more survivors.

"Our hope is that in two or three years, we'll have 40 women who are running the business for us," Farmer told FOX13. "That's the ultimate goal. We train them and then they will run the business."

