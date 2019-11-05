0 Local organization working to ensure all students make it to college

JACKSON, Miss. - After years of falling behind the national average, graduation rates in Mississippi are at an all time high.

One organization told FOX13 how it hopes to keep that momentum going by offering students in the state of Mississippi equal access to resources.

Project Impact Mississippi focuses on recognizing potential in all students in the state of Mississippi.

So far, Impact Mississippi has donated nearly 4,500 backpacks in 40 counties.

Out of that number, over 400 backpacks and supplies went to Desoto County.

Kevin Bailey, said he has seen first hand how school supplies have had a direct impact on the child's self-esteem and interest in class.

"Give a kid a good start knowing they will be comfortable having the things they need," said Bailey.

Project Impact also awarded nearly 35,000 dollars in scholarships to students.

"We stress that we want every student to have an opportunity. Those straight-A students, counselors are automatically connecting them with resources to get scholarships."

Their scholarships are focused on giving "everyday people" opportunities to give back by building their own scholarship funds and invest.

This year there's a collective total of 20,000 dollars in scholarship funds and there's a wide range of scholarships available.

"Once you see that this world is bigger than your own community it motivates and empowers you to do big things. Once it empowers you to do big things, we don't want it to just stop there. We want the students we get involved with, we want them to go back and uplift their community and empower others to do the same thing."

And each year the scholarships continue to grow.

"In the future the big piece now is community engagement. Basically, getting to as many parents and students throughout Mississippi organizations, so they can know what we are doing."

For more information about Project Impact you can visit: http://projectimpact.ms/about-us.html

