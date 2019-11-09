Local organizations come together to help victims of October tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More help is on the way for families caught in the path of the tornado that left a trail of destruction.
Several organizations are donating food to those in need on Saturday.
When Sydney Mendelson, CEO of La Prensa Latina, saw the destruction families were facing, he knew something had to be done.
"There were apartment complexes that were completely demolished. There were 300 to 400 families at one time that were left homeless," said Mendelson.
La Prensa Latina was among several organizations who had their boots on the ground to help residents.
La Prensa latina partnered with Riviana foods.
"Different families were in need of basic necessities, clothes, food etc. shelter, said Tim Gyovai, Plant Manager of Riviana foods. "
They donated thousands of cases of food to give out on Saturday at First Congregational Church in Midtown.
"It is an unfortunate event that happened with the storms, but when the community can rally together then businesses with businesses like Riviana. When we put our heads together we can really make a difference,' said Jairo Arguijo, director with La Prensa Latina.
The food give away is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Starbucks is offering complimentary coffee and there will be entertainment for kids as well.
