Local organizations partner to create clinic for homeless

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Baptist Hospital and Christ Community Health Services partnered to create a clinic for the homeless.
The building has two exam rooms, lab, waiting area, and offices for staff.
Employees told FOX13 the equipment was donated by Baptist from an old facility.
We spoke to Curtis Lee Williams Jr. He was homeless for decades but started working in 2006.
He said the staff at the clinic are a big reason why he is successful. “They believe in taking care of others,” he said.
The clinic started out of a van in 2006, then moved to an RV. Now they have the second floor of the Catholic Charities of West Tennessee on Jefferson Avenue.
“They got a lot of people they need to see, cause there’s a lot of sick people in Memphis,” Williams said.
It will be open every Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
