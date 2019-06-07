0 Local organizations team up to collect and provide fans for residents without air conditioning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a busy Tuesday at the Aging Commission of the Mid-South.

Phones were ringing off the hook.

With summer quickly approaching, many seniors are already trying to find ways to stay cool.

The commission provides a variety of services for seniors.

Executive Director Kim Daugherty said the Fans for Seniors Program is popular this time of year.

“Seniors are already beginning to call,” Daugherty said. “Fortunately, we have a few left from last year and so we’re getting those out right now.”

The Aging Commission gives away hundreds of fans every year at no charge.

“I think people would be surprised at the number of citizens and in particular seniors in this community who don’t have air conditioning in their home or their air conditioner does not work,” Daugherty said.

Once again, the organization is teaming up with a local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to collect box fans.

Joel Weathers said the chapter has hosted the Annual Fan-A-Thon for 20 plus years.

“A lot of times our seniors have air conditioning, but either they are afraid of the bills from MLGW or it gets too cold for them,” Weathers said.

The fraternity collected 460 fans for the Aging commission last year and is aiming to surpass that number for this year’s event.

“This is what we do,” Weathers said.

“We are a community fraternity. We not only do this and that. We try to show the public that we are here to help those who may or want help.”

FOX13 is teaming up with the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. for this this year’s Fan-A-Thon.

The event is Friday, June 14 at the Walmart on Winchester from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Participants can drop off box fans or monetary donations.

Seniors in need of a fan can call the Aging Commission of the Mid-South.

