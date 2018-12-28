Local organizations teaming up to collect children's book donations for Shelby County students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two organizations are joining together to help children in Shelby County get access to quality books.
Literacy Mid-South is teaming with locally owned Novel bookstore to provide books to Memphis elementary school students.
Currently, nearly 80 percent of third graders at Shelby County Schools are not proficient in reading.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Women attempting to lure people into sex trafficking at Mid-South stores, Facebook posts claim
- Memphis woman detained after shooting man she claims broke into her car at apartment complex
- Business, car shot up at Raleigh shopping center, man taken to hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The goal is to get 90 percent of those students on grade level by 2025.
According to a release, more than 3,000 students “received first-rate summer programming in 2018 and each student was given at least three books to take home” through Read901.
For the holiday season, the goal is 1,000 books or more donated through Novel.
If you would like to donate, you can purchase any children’s book at Novel, and specify the books as a donation to LMS or Read901 at checkout.
Recommended books include (but not limited to):
- Adam Rubin books
- Elephant & Piggie series
- Andrea Beaty books, Drew Daywalt books
- Dyamonde Daniel series
- Ezra Jack Keats books
- EllRay Jakes series
- Skippyjon Jones series
- Black Panther series
- Dr. Suess books
Books can also be purchased online from Novel through their website.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}