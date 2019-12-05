0 Local organizations work to give Memphis communities easier access to food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In some parts of Memphis, it’s easy to find a grocery store: a Kroger or whole foods and sometimes they’re even on the same block.

But in neighborhoods like Frayser and south Memphis, many families are miles away from the closest grocery store.

FOX13 learned a food desert isn’t just the lack of grocery store in a community

Community leaders said food deserts are the combination of limited options for fresh food and lack of transportation to get those grocery stores.

That’s why smaller farmers markets are helping to fill that gap.

It was a celebration in orange mound today as the community welcomed a new SUPERLO foods on Lamar Ave. and Airways Blvd., which replaces the Kroger, that closed last year.

Related: SUPERLO opens in Orange Mound

"Save-a-Lot is in the neighborhood, so technically we're not a food dessert,” said Frankie Richardson, a shopper. “But to have brand name. This store has customer service. There is a deli, ATM machine. Just everything."

Just 20 minutes away in Frayser, there are four grocery stores but it’s still a food desert because access to those stores is limited

“So, for an individual or families that lives in the Frayser neighborhood it may be over a mile or two to get to the nearest grocery store which doesn’t seem terrible because you have a car but reliable transportation is challenge for many families in Frayser,” said Lisa Moore, CEO and President of Girls Inc. Memphis.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

And that’s why nonprofit Girls Inc. of Memphis started this youth farm five years ago.

The girl-run organic farm grows thousands of pounds of fresh produce a season.

“We like to do popups through the neighborhood, so we partner with other organizations, other faith communities to be able to provide some access to produce where people are already gathering,” Moore said.

Moore said the increase in small farmers markets are making a difference, but she said they’re looking for new ways to improve access.

“We have some great plans around some bicycles with carts on it, so we can literally take orders and bike through the community, so girls are having healthy exercise, and we’re getting healthy produce to the community,” Moore said.

The Girls Inc. of Memphis are increasing its youth farm from two to six acres next year.

They’re also building a climate control greenhouse, so they can grow more food all year around.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.