Local pawnshop robbed at gunpoint, 2 suspects behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Suspects are behind bars after officers said they robbed a pawnshop at gunpoint.
Memphis Police said the Cash America Pawn in the 3300 block of Overton Crossing was robbed at gunpoint by two men.
Investigators said the suspects took money, jewelry, and a firearm from the business.
The suspects fled the scene in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta.
Officers spotted the vehicle shortly after the robbery and started to chase the suspects.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- South Memphis couple demanding answers after son, his friend killed during police chase
- Family of missing Cordova mother calls off volunteer search party amid investigation
- Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Jamorrow Johnson was eventually captured after he ran on foot. Ryan Price was also detained after he ran from the scene.
Price admitted to stealing from the pawnshop and gave a full confession. Price is also a convicted felon.
Johnson was the registered owner of the Volkswagen and admitted to being the driver in the incident.
MPD said the total loss from the business was over $10K but less than $60K.
Price has been charged with two counts aggravated robbery, theft of property $10K to $60K, intentionally evading arrest in auto, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Price is being held on a $35,000 bond.
Johnson has been charged with two counts aggravated robbery, theft of property $10K to $60K, and intentionally evading arrest in auto. He's being held on a $150,000 bond.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}