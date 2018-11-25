Local pedestrian fighting for his life after critical overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was critically injured after a crash on Getwell south of Shelby Drive early Sunday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight.
The victim, Ricardo Miller, 28, was walking in the area when he was struck by a light-colored vehicle that was traveling north on Getwell.
The driver was described as a tall man wearing a ball cap. The driver also left the scene without checking on the victim.
At this time, no further information on the vehicle or its driver is available.
No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any additional information on the crash, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
