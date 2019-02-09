Local police department getting help from U.S. Marshals

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - The mayor of Helena-West Helena told FOX13 after weeks of violence in his city U.S. Marshals are now assisting the local police department.
Last week federal agents began assisting the local police to maintain safety.
The first few weeks as mayor, Kevin Smith told FOX13 he’s tired of his citizens questioning their safety.
“They haven’t felt safe and they feel safer because of the federal and state presence,” Smith said.
Smith told FOX13 the last week or so federal agents have been in Helena-West Helena assisting the police department in an effort to cut down on violence.
According to police, since the beginning of the year three people have been killed. Suspects in two of those cases are still on the run from police.
“Mostly it’s been a sigh of relief feeling they can walk outside again,” Smith said.
Smith told FOX13 the most important thing to him right now is making sure the streets are safe and his police department is given the resources to fight crime and cut down the violence.
“As the new mayor my main goal is to make sure that our law enforcement and community get the support they need to feel safe,” Smith said.
