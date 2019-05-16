Local police department seeking grant, city funding to get body cameras for officers

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The Millington Police Department is one step closer to having body cameras.
The department is applying for a Department of Justice grant. On Monday, the city council approved a resolution to match the grant’s funding.
The plan is to get 28 body cameras for its officers, which is a big deal because the department has not used body cameras in about eight years.
“It gives you a true picture of what is going on. It protects the officers as well as the citizens,” said Millington Police Chief Mark Dunbar. “This day and time our officers need cameras. We are one of few departments in West Tennessee that doesn’t have cameras.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Dunbar said the matching grant means $50,000 would come from the federal grant and the other $50,000 would come from the city over a certain period of time.
He told FOX13 each camera would cost about $2,000.
“We will have enough storage that we should never run out. The evidence is there and it’s there permanently,” Dunbar said.
According to Dunbar, these cameras will also help during future trials. He said it helps with evidence because “a picture’s worth a thousand words.”
Dunbar will find out if they get the grant in September or October. If they don’t get it, Dunbar told FOX13 they will try to get the cameras another way.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}