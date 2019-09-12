0 Local police department teams up with Ring app to reduce crime

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - People in West Memphis can alert neighbors and police of crimes going on in their neighborhood quickly, without giving up their identity through the Neighbors app by Ring.

Crimes are often caught on camera to report crimes, now Ring is working with more than 400 police agencies across the country, including the Memphis Police Department who has been using it for the past month.

Chief Robert Langston with West Memphis told FOX13, "I noticed St. Louis PD was using this app when I was visiting. When I came back in town I reached out to Ring, and they told me about the set-up process."

Langston said someone used the app Sunday to share with others how cars were vandalized, and one vehicle was stolen. The police department was able to share the post and someone who spotted the vehicle helped recover it.

Vonice Hubert lives near where the stolen vehicle was recovered. She's also a neighborhood watchman who finds these types of apps helpful.

"We recently heard people rummaging through cars and stuff like that. When we talked through the app it helped a lot to help people be aware of what's going on in the neighborhood," Hubert said.

The app isn't just limited to Ring video, but people can upload other security camera video.

The Ring website said anyone can download the app and have crime alerts. You can work with the police by providing tips and pictures anonymously.

