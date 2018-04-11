0 Local program working with at risk teens to stay away from criminal justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Keeping at risk teens out of the criminal justice system after they become adults. That’s the focus of a new research study being done right here in Memphis with the help of the doctors and therapists at youth villages.

FOX13 has been looking into the program. It is aimed at youth aging out of the juvenile justice system and foster care. It's that transitional period, between the teenaged years and adulthood. The program gives at risk teens who are now adults the tools needed to live successful lives, and from the looks of it, it’s working.

"It was bad. It was terrible. I used to do some stuff man it was terrible. I used to drive my mother crazy with all the stuff I was doing. Like some stuff you can get hurt doing", said Tyric Woods.

Woods was a problem child. His wild ways found him behind bars as a teenager, but a new research program being done called Multi Systemic Therapy has changed and taught him about life.

"Keep a job. Keep it stable. How to go on about my day. How to control my anger. How to sit and chill and how to stay away from things and keep away from negative people if I more positive people to be around," Woods said.

"This program is designed to assist the youth that have mainly had any kind of juvenile Justice involvement", said Monika Hicks, a Masters Level Social Worker at Youth Villages.

The program teaches teenagers moving into adulthood how to avoid becoming incarcerated as adults by teaching them the skills to succeed at life.

"The youth that we're servicing now, we don't have any that have re-committed any crime. So, it's doing a great job of keeping them out of the criminal justice system," Hicks said.

Tyric was one of the first teens in the program and now that program is being used in 3 other states. Helping to keep at risk teens out of the criminal justice system.

"We want to incorporate all of the people that are connected to the youth, so whether it's the parents, the grandparents, the teachers or somebody in the community, we want to get that circle of people around them so that when we leave they'll still have that support," Hicks said.

Woods swears by the program and he told FOX13 is now on the straight and narrow. Doing so for himself and his newborn baby girl.

"I have a little girl and that's my main focus, my little girl and my family, so I've been using what they taught me to stay out the way," Woods said.

Youth Villages told FOX13 they will be accepting 130 youth into this program over the next 3 years. Right now, they have 8 open slots. It's a new way to reach kids in the juvenile justice system, preventing them from becoming statistics in the criminal justice system.

If you would like to get in contact with Monika Hicks, you can call her at 901.252.7900 or email her at mstea@youthvillages.org.

