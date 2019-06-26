0 Local project gives residents the chance to improve troubled areas in neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - So far, there’s $80,000 left in the Century of Soul Challenge.

This is your opportunity to create projects that will improve neighborhoods.

FOX13 visited a neighborhood where they are turning that community around.

Carpenter Street in Binghampton is full of life…There’s gardens, artwork and children playing outside.

People said they remember a time when the street wasn’t so safe, but a new project is giving this neighborhood a brand-new look.

“I think what's happening on Carpenter Street, which everybody knows, used to be one of their most dangerous streets in Memphis is now one of the most safest streets in this neighborhood,” Henry Nelson, a resident said.

Nelson, who grew up in this Binghampton neighborhood spoke about several projects he’s passionate about.

“This is the Art Garden, Tuesday Art Garden is how the Carpenter Art Garden started,” he said.

Nelson encouraged teens in his community to participate in the Century of Soul Challenge that kicked off earlier this year. So far, people who live here are working on three projects centered around Carpenter Street.

“This mosaic memorial garden is dedicated to residents who live in the neighborhood, also to people who have died, to people who just want to put a word on it,” he said.

Teens get paid to work in the garden where they’re growing vegetables. The project also allows people who live there to design artwork.

“This same team will work on ‘Welcome to Binghampton’ sign, which will be at the corner of Sam

Cooper and Tillman and we’re just beginning that project and I believe the students are working on a design today,” he said.

The Century of Soul Challenge was started by the city of Memphis and Shelby County earlier this year as a way to encourage people to take pride in their neighborhoods. They invested $100,000 each.

“So far, we have 12 projects that are currently funding or have funded in Memphis and they involve everything from rehab parks to rehab soccer fields,” Chris Jones, the project’s leader said.

Jones said the money is going fast.

“The street has come a long ways, oh absolutely, it….moves on to a bigger project,” he said.

Visit its website to learn more about a workshop taking place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where you can learn more about the fundraising team.

