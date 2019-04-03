0 Local rapper deemed ‘not a good role model,' not allowed to speak at junior high school

BATESVILLE, Miss. - A local rapper was canceled from speaking at a junior high school in Mississippi.

“He was deemed not a good role model,” said Mary Brooks, the rapper’s mother.

FlyRich Double was no longer allowed to speak at Batesville Junior High School, a school he attended when he was a teenager.

“I feel like they shouldn’t judge me just because of my music,” said the rapper, whose real name is JaMichael Robinson. “I do comedy music and it’s like I’m another character.”

Robinson was invited to speak at the school’s Celebration Night two weeks ago. The plans changed abruptly on Monday.

FOX13 called the school for a response but did not receive an answer.

The rapper’s mother had a theory for why he was not allowed to speak to the students.

“Because he’s black and he’s been stereotyped. He’s not out here gangbanging. He’s not out here selling drugs,” said Brooks.

Although Robinson’s lyrics are explicit, Brooks said he knows what is appropriate in front of children.

She told FOX13 he uses clean versions of his songs when performing for younger audiences.

For many children in the Batesville community, FlyRich Double is an inspiration. And that is why many are disappointed that he won’t be speaking.

“He means a lot,” said JaQuavin Suggs, a student. “He’s a big inspiration… he’s just letting us know that people from Batesville can make it.”

Robinson has one YouTube video with nearly nine million views. He has also hosted back-to-school drives and has done motivational speeches.

Although he couldn’t speak inside the school, FlyRich Double shared what his message would be while outside.

“If you want to be a doctor, you want to be a rapper, don’t let anybody change your mind. That’s all I wanted to stress to them. That’s it,” said Robinson.

