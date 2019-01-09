0 Local religious leaders call for end to violent crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It takes a village. That was the message from local faith leaders Tuesday afternoon as they addressed the issue of violent crime in Memphis.

They implored everyone to make an effort to change the tide, starting from the top.

"We are asking our leaders for policy change meaning stiffer penalties for those that commit these violent crimes on our city streets,” said Rev. Walter Womack, SCLC Memphis Chapter President.

He and several other members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference said they're alarmed by the number of violent crimes taking place in the city.

"We are calling on every pastor in this city and across the state of Tennessee to let us rebuild Memphis. Love in Memphis has been torn down,” preached Vice President Rev. Sam Blount.

FOX13 asked Womack if there was any specific incident that prompted them to call Tuesday's press conference.

"I'm a voice and an ear for the people. When I hear the cries of the people, it is incumbent upon them to step up and to speak out,” he said.

The burden, though, does not fall squarely on city leaders or police, whom he said are doing a great job.

Instead, Womack called on the public to act.

"Mentor young men and women, be a beacon of light for the downtrodden,” Womack said. "We've already started a program last year called 'love thy sister, love thy brother', where we will reach out into community and will go out to the different parks and show love to those that are in the parks, talk with the young men to see where their heads are, try to let them know we are here for them.

“I think that's the key. If we could get their hearts changed,” Womack said.

According to numbers on the City of Memphis website, violent crime numbers were down 6 percent year-over-year in December.

