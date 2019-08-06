0 Local religious leaders speak out after recent mass shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens of Memphis-area pastors are speaking out after more than 30 people died in mass shootings across the country last week.

The group of pastors said their plan starts with a period of prayer and fasting but ends with going to the statehouse to push for changes to gun policies.

Standing side-by-side Monday night, more than 30 faith leaders united together to address gun violence in our community and across the nation.

"We're not running the other way. We're making a statement and that's what we're going to do," said Bishop David Hall, of Temple Church of God in Christ.

Hall is calling this effort "Public Saints Speak Up."

He said they want to take a spiritual approach to addressing these recent tragedies.

"We talked about what committed action would be. We're not going to give grandma a .45 (caliber pistol) to put in her purse by no means," he said.

Hall said they want to work with state legislators to improve background checks and push for eliminating the use of AK-47s and AR-15s.

"There are a lot of people who say that they need that weapon. Those weapons are really terrible destruction, and what do you need them for other than for mass killings?" said Hall. "So, we gotta address it. It may not be popular, but God didn't call all of us here to be popular."

Additionally, Hall said they also want white supremacist groups added to government terrorist lists.

Hall said he hasn't talked with the Shelby County delegation or Gov. Bill Lee yet. He said they will reach out to them after they've had a few more clergy meetings.

