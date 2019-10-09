MEMPHIS, Tenn: - Local resident is combining his love for comic books and his love for Memphis.
Memphis resident and comic book artist, Matt Bowers, has loved comic books since he was 6-years-old.
“I have never stopped buying and reading comics.”
Now, Bowers is combining his love for comics with his love for Memphis in a new comic book called “Memphis.”
The issues will feature a female cast and famous Memphis landmarks like the Memphis skyline and Union Avenue.
“There are a lot of little Easter eggs in every issue if you are a local, like Prince Mongo and Memphis State I put that in there.”
China Monroe, the main character of the comic, will definitely be a favorite for readers.
“She is a bounty hunter living in Midtown, and she is always getting into trouble... China’s super power is electricity and her ability to shock the bad guys intro submission.”
The “Memphis” comic book will go on sale locally at 901 Comics on Comic Book Day, which is Oct. 23.
