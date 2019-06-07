0 Local residents adopt some of the dogs who suffered from animal cruelty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis is rallying together to make room for 40 dogs that are victims in an animal cruelty case.

Yesterday, 40 dogs were found covered with feces and urine inside kennels inside a house and the garage.

Bonnie-Maher Hazel is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Dozens of people came out here to adopt and foster pets to make room for the dogs who were victims of animal cruelty.

The animal shelter said they are pushing to get more dogs and cats fostered.

“The dogs were being held prisoner in the kennels, in this kennel with their own feces and urine in this smell,” Alexis Pugh, the director of Animal Services said.

She said it was heartbreaking to see the animals in distress.

“The dogs were in wire crates, with feces four to five inches think, filling their entire kennels,” Pugh said.

This afternoon, she said everyone pulled together to make room for those animals.

Pugh urged the public to adopt and foster animals to help out.

“We saw the ad on Facebook that there was a need and felt it was our duty to help out the city of Memphis,” she said.

38 animals were fostered and 11 were adopted.

Pugh said she is happy the community came together.

“Everyone came together to make room for these because we knew we didn’t have a choice, we couldn’t leave them behind,” she said.

The shelter said they want the public to come out again tomorrow.

