0 Local residents express concern about development project's potential effect on highway, pedestrians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People who live in Raleigh said safety is a concern along Austin Peay Highway.

Residents told FOX13 it will become a bigger problem once a development is complete at the Former Raleigh Springs Mall site.

People said they want the highway to be more pedestrian-friendly, especially when this new development project is complete, because there will be a lot of children in the area.

They say the highway feels unsafe right now.

Carolyn Bowman, who travels up and down Austin Peay Highway every day, said too many drivers in the area are putting her at risk.

“Speeding, for one, pot holes, just people using their cell phones,” she said

Memphis 3.0 is designed to guide the city’s development over the next 20 years.

When project organizers asked residents for their design ideas for improving safety along the highway, they said pedestrian transportation was their main concern.

“Signage, more prominent crosswalks, maybe some things put on the ground that actually help slow the traffic down, that was a part of the conversation, making sure that everything is well lit,” Rhonda Logan, with Raleigh Community Development Corporation said.

Logan said this busy highway will soon become a safe haven for children, once Raleigh Towne Center opens its doors to a public library, police precinct and an outdoor skatepark.

“Sometimes travelers still travel really fast, so that’s a concern with the children going across the street,” she said.

There have been a number of crashes along this highway, even deaths.

Memphis police lieutenant Myron Moore lost his life here because of a drunk driver.

That is why drivers are seeking as many solutions as possible.

“Most of the flashing yellow lights, type things at the cross walk,” Bowman said.

FOX13 reached out to the city to find out how many crashes have occurred along the highway.

Memphis officials have not given a response yet.

Some of the city’s safety measures will go in place this summer, such as getting more banners.

