0 Local residents have mixed feelings about Millington selling fireworks for the first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fireworks stands are open and selling fireworks for the first time in the city of Millington. This is after the city lobbied the state to pass legislation to allow for the fuse to be lit.

City leaders said too much fireworks sales revenue was being lost to nearby cities.

But FOX13 found out some think too much fireworks business could be a bad thing.

Billy Howard finally got his fireworks tent open along Highway 51 in Millington today.

Howard, as a businessman had led the lobbying effort for Fireworks to be sold in Millington. He says too many tax dollars were going up the road to Tipton County Fireworks stands.

“It’s been a lot of hard work you know getting it all the way from the local end to Nashville to setting everything. It has been a lot of hard work and I hope it pays off,” Howard said.

Six fireworks tents have set up in Millington. They will be allowed to sell fireworks from now until July 5.

“We are looking at paying anywhere between 40 to pay 50 thousand dollars in sales tax if everything goes out right. Some estimates are showing a lot lower,” Howard said.

We called a number of different fireworks companies in Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas to see if fireworks sales in Millington would affect sales at their business.

Some told FOX13 they couldn’t make any comment. Others said they didn’t know yet.

One fireworks stand owner in Tipton County who didn’t want to be identified said ‘the fireworks stands in Millington will hurt his business.’

Another fireworks business owner said too many stands would be just bad for everybody.

Millington Fireworks dealer Melissa Bast disagreed.

“I think there is more opportunity and pricing available to go in,” Bast said.

Until now, Tennessee Fireworks in Lakeland has been the only place in Shelby County where you could legally purchase fireworks.

