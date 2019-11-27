0 Local residents prepare for latest big storms even though they are still recovering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - When you’re only a month removed from massive trees being split and roofs being blown off houses, neighbors told us you take all the precautions possible to prepare.

“My power was out about a week,” said James Townsend.

Townsend didn’t have to go back too far in his memory bank to recall the EF-1 tornado that swept through his neighborhood.

“A lot of wind damage happening around here, and we just thank god we’re still here, you know,” he said. “You got houses where trees fell all over there.”

Townsends’ tree had to be removed, his fence had to be repaired, and there’s still remnants of the tornado sitting in the top of his backyard tree.

Even still, his family wasn’t hit nearly as hard as others’ in the area and some whose houses are still inhabitable.

“It all came so right away you really don’t know what to do but I would advise people to keep a bottle water, flashlight, and canned goods,” he said.

With Thanksgiving just days away, we reached out to MLGW.

A spokesperson said:

“We are always prepared to deal with weather related outages. We are fully staffed and have backup if needed. Crews are on standby and are prepared to work around the clock.”

They also provided this phone number—901-544-6500—the spokesperson said if customers have an outage, call that number.

“I say grab your mattress, go in the hallway, get up under there, and just give god the glory,” he said.

MLGW also has a guide preparing you for outages and providing tips for what you can do during severe weather.



