0 Local residents to receive job opportunities at next week's career fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis is gearing up for a massive career fair.

On Thursday, 70 employers will line the walls of the Pipkin Building looking to hire new employees.

It’s all a part of Mayor Jim Strickland’s ‘Jobs in July Career Fair’ presented by FedEx.

“We have thousands of jobs right now in Memphis that need to be filled and we have people right now that need jobs,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Hundreds of job seekers will have a chance to give their resumes and give on the spot interviews.

“The first fair we had was about a year and half ago when we partnered with My Brother’s Keeper, President Obama’s nonprofit,” Strickland said.

“We did it down at the convention center and 250 young people left the building with a job, 250 more left the building with a second interview.”

Strickland said barbers and beauticians can assist interviewees and a tie and scarf bar will also be available.

The JobLINC Career Center is one of the many partners helping to put on the event.

“I see a lot of individuals who have not completed a high school diploma,” JobLINC Manager Robyn Jonston said.

“I see low literacy rates. I also see people with misdemeanors and felonies on their records. Those are barriers to working; however, people do find jobs with those barriers lifted.”

Jonston said resources will be offered to help lift such barriers.

“For the City of Memphis, this is a good look for all citizens, for the employers, for the companies and for the citizens who needed just a little push that they may not have known how to connect and we will connect you,” Jonston explained.

“The more opportunities we give people, the better it is for all of us and that is our goal,” Strickland said.

“We want to better Memphis, we want a more prosperous Memphis and this is just a small step in that direction.”

FOX13 Memphis is helping to sponsor this year’s career fair.

The event will start 10 a.m. at the Pipkin Building July 18.

Job seekers of all skill levels are encouraged to attend.

Click here for a list of participating companies. https://mplicjob.wordpress.com/

