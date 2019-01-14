Local school bus driver suspended for 'improper conduct'

MARION, Ark. - An Arkansas School bus driver has been suspended after 'improper conduct,' according to the district.
A parent of one of the students contacted the Marion School District Transportation Department Friday afternoon.
According to the MSD Facebook, the parent reported improper conduct involving a school bus driver.
The driver involved has been suspended.
Officials with the school district also told FOX13 the situation has been turned over to the Marion Police Department for investigation.
The driver will remain on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
