Local school dismissing early due to broken water main

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local elementary school is releasing early because of a power outage.
According to Shelby County Schools, the district made the decision to dismiss early at 11:15 a.m
"We were able to start the school-day anticipating repairs would be complete, however the decision to dismiss early has been made as a result of the ongoing repairs," SCS said.
All students will be fed lunch before they depart. Staff will be onsite to ensure all children are picked up safely. All normal dismissal procedures will apply and buses will pick up at the dismissal time.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}