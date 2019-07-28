0 Local school district spends $2.5 million on new buses for students

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. - Marshall County schools have spent millions of dollars on new school buses.

FOX13’s Tom Dees found out the new school buses have a lot of features designed to keep students safer and more comfortable.

After 20 years of services, they were starting to fall apart.

Marshall County school leaders told us it was time for the old school buses to be replaced.

The new school buses have higher padded seat backs that give more protection in case of a crash.

“I think it is great. They are the buses that carry our children into school every day and I want them to be in the safest environment they can be in from home to school and back again,” said Deborah Clayton who’s grandkids ride the school bus.

The newer buses don’t have an awful smell like the older buses. They also have white roofs and tinted windows which will keep the inside of the buses much cooler.

“When my kids ride the bus, they did come home real sweaty and just tired and exhausted from the heat,” said local Brandy Bell.

All of the new buses have camera systems installed inside to help keep the driver and passengers safe documenting their every move.

Each bus costs around $75,000 – totaling about $2.5 million spent on buses.

“One child’s life saved us worth the money. You can’t put a price on a child’s life.” Clayton said.

