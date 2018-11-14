0 Local school district taking action following several deadly school bus accidents in U.S.

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. - A local school district is taking action following a series of deadly school bus accidents across the country.

There have been several, including one accident that killed a 9-year-old last month near Tupelo.

Bus drivers in the Mid-South told FOX13 it happens a lot more than they can report. In some cases, the cars are moving so fast they can’t get the tag number.

This week in Lafayette County a school bus driver got the tag number of a driver who completely disregarded the warning signs that kids were getting off the bus.

“Bus driver said that she was going to press charges because again it is a dangerous thing either getting off of a bus or crossing a road getting onto a bus,” said Superintendent Adam Pugh.

Pugh said he drove a school bus for six years and that people need to pay attention.

“People have just got to stop because you have small kids,” Pugh said.

The problem has become bad enough in Oxford that police said they are increasing their presence near school bus stops.

We found out the penalty for not yielding to a bus letting kids on or off is a $350 to $750 fine and up to a year in jail or both.

Lafayette County school bus drivers told FOX13 they try to stop where the child will not have to cross the road.

They try to pick up as many kids with the door at the roadside as they can.

