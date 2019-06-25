0 Local senior living facility removed from list of poor-performing nursing home

RIPLEY, Tenn. - Chatter from residents and staff filled the dining hall at Lauderdale Community Living Center Tuesday afternoon.

Susan Pittman entered the hall and talked to one of the 50 current residents at LCLC - her sister.

Pittman is an administrator.

“We are special,” Pittman said. “We are a special facility, but we are not a special focus facility.”

In June, FOX13 Investigates reported on a list of poor-performing nursing home facilities released by the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, released for the first time a list of facilities in need of more monitoring and inspection.

The list is called the Special Focus Facility candidate list. Four facilities in the Mid-South were listed as candidates for the SFF program.

CMS does, however, release a Special Focus Facility list each month, which compiles about 80 nursing homes across the country in danger of losing federal Medicare and/or Medicaid funds for substandard care.

One local facility was classified as a Special Focus Facility - Lauderdale Community Living Center.

However, LCLC no longer has to bear the federal and state designation of it being a Special Focus Facility.

Pittman shared with FOX13 Investigates the letter she received last week from the Tennessee Department of Health.

“A third standard survey was conducted on March 19, 2019, and was deficiency free – no noncompliance deficiency citations,” Vincent Davis, MPH, the director of the Office Health Care Facilities at TDH wrote. “There were no intervening complaint-related deficiencies cited at a scope and severity greater than “F” during your last two standard surveys.

“As such, you have met the requirements to graduate from the Special Focus Facility Program and we are pleased to announce that your facility has graduated from the Special Focus Facility Program effective June 12, 2019.”

“I called all the department heads into this room – the conference room – and it was very loud,” Pittman laughed. “It was exciting because they all worked so hard.”

The Ripley-based nursing home facility came a long way from its SFF designation.

LCLC was placed in the SFF program in January 2018, according to the TDH letter.

A May 2017 federal inspection report alleged abuse and intimidation of residents with the former administrator resigning as a result, according to the CMS inspection report.

“The survey team re-entered the facility on [May 3, 2017] to continue the investigation and it was

discovered the Director of Nursing, the Social Worker, Certified Nursing Assistant #1, #2

and #7 were suspended pending allegations of abuse and intimidation. The Administrator had also resigned,” the inspection report read.

“I wasn’t here so I can’t tell you specifically,” said Pittman.

Pittman joined LCLC in October 2018.

She previously worked at LCLC several times, Pittman said, and knew the facility well, because her sister lives there.

Pittman brought in a new team and hired some new staff, she says, all part of what helped turn the nursing home around.

“I teach them, ‘you take care of these people the way you take care of your parents and if you don’t like your parents, then I don’t need you working for me,’” said Pittman.

The administrator showed FOX13 Investigates around the facility as she stopped and talked to staff and residents along the way.

“If a lab is supposed to be drawn, you got to audit it. If it’s supposed to be drawn today, you have to audit to make sure it was obtained and then you have to go to the next step to get your results and go to the next step to send to the physician to get an order. So just having a process for each category,” said Pittman.

She said the facility’s core values helps jump start and drive home what changed the facility: doing the right thing.

Pittman adds the ownership company of LCLC, Community Eldercare Services, preaches the psalm of not casting away the old.

“You get those people in who have the same heart for the residents, then it just all falls into place,” said Pittman. “You just got to do the right thing. You always got to do the right thing.”

