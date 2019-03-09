0 Local sheriff candidate accused of forging signatures of dead people, felons to get on ballot

TUNICA CO., Miss. - A Tunica County Sheriff’s candidate is under fire after being accused of forging signatures to get on the ballot.

Tunica Sheriff K.C. Hamp said felons, and even the dead, turned up on his opponent’s petition of 68 signatures to get on the ballot.

These are very serious allegations.

Hamp told FOX13 the woman listed in an obituary showed up on the petition – even though she died in 2017.

“I am pissed. And I am appalled,” said Hamp.

Hamp said a challenger for his seat, Dennis Allen, forged several of his 68 signatures to get in the upcoming race.

Felons and even those who are deceased resurrected to get Allen on the ballot, according to Hamp.

One of those people – Willie Green. He died Jan. 4, 2019, the same day Allen submitted his petition to the clerk’s office.

Green’s niece said it is all wrong.

“There’s no way he could’ve signed that, my uncle don’t even write like that,” said Shanton Davidson, his niece.

After being asked how Green’s name could be on the petition, Allen seemed to downplay the question.

“Well, my thing is on that, I don’t understand what she’s talking about,” Allen said.

FOX13 spoke directly with Allen about the allegations. He said they are all bogus.

“When I went to the house, people I spoke with signed the documents. I’m not looking to see if they got the right name. I’m just looking for signatures,” said Allen.

Allen said the sitting sheriff is working to damage his name before the upcoming election.

“Intimidation, influence. With my dignity, I wouldn’t do anything like this,” said Allen.

Hamp disagreed.

“They take advantage of people like this, and it’s criminal and something needs to be done about it,” Hamp said.

The sheriff said he is going to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

Meanwhile, Allen said he is getting a lawyer to defend his name and character.

