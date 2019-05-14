0 Local sheriff's department cracking down on drunk driving

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The DUI unit for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is consistently proving the county is not the place to drive drunk.

For several years, each of the officers in the sheriff’s department’s DUI unit has made more than 100 arrests annually.

Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 if you get a DUI in DeSoto County, it is going to stick because of the work his officers do.

The conviction rate for DUI in the county is at 95 percent, according to Rasco. He said there is not a lot of wiggle room for drivers stopped for DUIs.

“Our guys are doing a great job. They got all their ducks in a row and all their Ts crossed,” said Rasco.

In the past year, the three DUI officers made more than 100 stops each for a total of 300-plus. And that has been the case for several years in a row.

“With the traffic we have it is up to us to keep our people safe,” Rasco said. “Our DUI officers out there, that is there main job is to get these people that are driving impaired.”

Rasco said the officers rotate shifts so one of the three is on-duty every day.

He told FOX13 part of the DUI unit is federally funded, but he would not specify how much.

