0 Local sheriff warning parents to watch out for synthetic drugs

The Crittenden County Sheriff is reminding parents to watch out for Spice and other synthetic drugs referred to as ‘fake weed.’

This comes after high schoolers in the Mid-South were arrested for vaping K-2 or Spice.

Sheriff Mike Allen suggests parents check their children’s backpacks and have conversations with teens.

Law enforcement agencies in Arkansas are warning parents about a synthetic substance commonly known as K2 or Spice. This time, teens are vaping it instead of smoking it.

“My younger brother is still in high school and I’ve heard the JUULpods, they were putting k-2 in JUULpods,” said Nathan Pittman.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab is warning law enforcement and parents about synthetic cannabinoids.

They’re described as human-made mind-altering chemicals that are sprayed or dried, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office. They can be either smoked or sold as liquids to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices.

“But using a substance like that does real harm, it doesn’t do harm immediately but down the road, there’s going to be some serious harm,” Pittman explained.

Several students in Arkansas ended up in the emergency room according to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Nathan Pittman said his brother showed him disturbing videos of other teenagers.

“He’s mentioned it to me and he’s shown me videos that have some of his classmates on it, it’s horrifying, horrifying,” he stated.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to check their children’s rooms for a vape liquid labeled as “Kentucky Route Strawberry Fields” and Galaxy Additive.

Law enforcement officers said because Spice is now illegal, people have found a way to put it back on the market in a different form by changing the makeup of the product in a way that makes it legal.

“Peer pressure, that’s a really big part of it. I think that’s what’s influencing so many kids to try this,” Pittman said.

Doctors said this can cause serious health risks such as nausea, anxiety and paranoia.



