  • Local shoppers on edge after man fires shot during dispute over parking spot at Oak Court Mall

    By: Jacque Masse

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local shoppers are on edge after a man fired shots in the Oak Court Mall parking lot this week.

    Memphis police said Jerome Walker fired a shot at a woman after he almost hit her car Wednesday as he was backing out of a parking spot. 

    Walker turned himself in Thursday night after his mother contacted police. 

    Now as the holiday rush is underway to get last-minute shopping done for Christmas, shoppers are wary of their surroundings. 

    Walker has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count theft of property.

    According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot.

    A woman told police that a man “became angry over a parking spot” and fired a shot into the air. 

    No one was hit by the shot, and Walker drove from the scene. 

