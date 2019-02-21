  • Local soldier surprises daughter at DeSoto County school after year-long tour overseas

    By: Winnie Wright

    Updated:

    DESOTO CO., Miss. - A soldier from Mississippi had a heartwarming and memorable homecoming Wednesday. 

    Sgt. Joshua Stokes, of the Mississippi National Guard, surprised his 8-year-old daughter in her classroom after a year-long tour overseas.

    Shelby Stokes had no idea what was coming. As far as she knew, her dad had five more weeks of deployment in Kuwait. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The separation was tough for the whole family, but FOX13 was there as Stokes gave his daughter the surprise of a lifetime at DeSoto Central Primary school. 

    Classmates, teachers and reporters looked on as Stokes approached Shelby from behind and tapped her on the shoulder. She thought she was getting in trouble, but then quickly realized her father had come home.

    “I thought it was a teacher. But it wasn’t. It was daddy,” Shelby said.

    Shelby jumped into her father’s arms and the two embraced. 

    “I’m just happy to see my girl,” Stokes said. 

    The soldier and his family are heading for some long overdue time at home. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories