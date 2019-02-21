Local soldier surprises daughter at DeSoto County school after year-long tour overseas

DESOTO CO., Miss. - A soldier from Mississippi had a heartwarming and memorable homecoming Wednesday.
Sgt. Joshua Stokes, of the Mississippi National Guard, surprised his 8-year-old daughter in her classroom after a year-long tour overseas.
Shelby Stokes had no idea what was coming. As far as she knew, her dad had five more weeks of deployment in Kuwait.
The separation was tough for the whole family, but FOX13 was there as Stokes gave his daughter the surprise of a lifetime at DeSoto Central Primary school.
Classmates, teachers and reporters looked on as Stokes approached Shelby from behind and tapped her on the shoulder. She thought she was getting in trouble, but then quickly realized her father had come home.
GRAB THE TISSUES: @nationalguardms soldier surprises daughter after a year-long deployment. pic.twitter.com/qkVRYi7vUm— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) February 20, 2019
“I thought it was a teacher. But it wasn’t. It was daddy,” Shelby said.
Shelby jumped into her father’s arms and the two embraced.
“I’m just happy to see my girl,” Stokes said.
The soldier and his family are heading for some long overdue time at home.
