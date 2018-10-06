0 Local state representative wants to stop violence in Memphis through legislation

The violent night Thursday continued Friday, as two more people were hospitalized after shootings across the City of Memphis.

That, including the six people shot Thursday overnight, adds up to eight people shot in around 24 hours.

The homicide numbers continue to tick upward in Memphis; one person was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said it’s tough to keep up with the recent gun violence, and he is trying to slow it down the best way he can – through legislation.

“As long as you have people that are in Survival Mode in our community, they’re going to act like they’re in survival mode,” said Parkinson. “A lot of what is wanting to be done is just lock up. Lock up. Lock up.

But there’s a need for us to go after root causes.”

That's why he believes the local crime map looks like this.

Since Aug. 1, first responders have followed up on 686 aggravated assaults. Most of them, right here in city limits.

And many of the suspects are still in their teens.

“If we were able to cut off the illegal supply to minors and gang minors that would stifle some of our criminal element,” Parkinson said.

He told FOX13 he came up with a solution that could help reduce the violence.

“I’ve been running legislation for the last few years that would actually marry any adult that’s illegally supplying weapons and marry them to the crime that they commit,” Parkinson said.

However, they haven’t had any luck pushing it through so far.

He said it would only cost the state of Tennessee $67,000 to pass the bill.

