0 Local store owner says he's 'fed-up' with burglars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A convenience store in Berclair has been burglarized twice in two months.

The owner of the Smile Mart told FOX13 he's 'fed-up'.

Smile Mart on Waring Rd. continues to be a target for burglaries. The most recent happened Sunday night.

Two men broke into the store and were caught on security footage.

The owner didn't want to go on camera because he's afraid of retaliation, but he told FOX13 this happened right before midnight.

He told us, "I pay my bills, I take care of my bills. That's all I do."

The suspects were seen bursting through the glass door to get inside. It only took them six minutes to get in and out of the store.

Video shows the men jumping over the counter.

Police said the suspects took lottery tickets, cigarettes, and $200 from the register.

The owner told FOX13, "It's very hard for me now, it breaks my heart because I'm a very hard worker."

He also said she moved to Memphis from Ethiopia to live the American dream, but he never expected to lose so much of his livelyhood dut to people taking what's doesn't belong to them.

"I'm going to keep going until I die. That's what I do," the owner said.

Police told FOX13 they tried to life fingerprints, but couldn't find any,

The owner said he hopes someone saw what happened and will call police.

