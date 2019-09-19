Local students whose good deed went viral invited to be on Ellen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a Memphis story that made waves across the nation.
Two students at MLK Prep saw one of their fellow students, Michael Todd, being bullied for his clothes and stepped up.
The football players Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett handed him a gift-- a bag filled with shirts, shorts, shoes and more.
The kind gesture went viral. Thousands of likes, tweets, shares, and more inundated timelines across social media.
The story made it all the way to Los Angeles where celebrity Ellen DeGeneres took notice.
MLK prep took to Facebook to share the big news.
"We are so proud of our students, Antwain, Kristopher, and Micheal. Last week their kind deed was featured locally. Now, they are being recognized across the country! Please tune in to Ellen DeGeneres's show Friday. We also have some exciting news to announce within the next few days! Please continue to follow their journey."
