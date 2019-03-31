Local taco shop hosts fundraiser for Memphis family in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Have you ever eaten at Babalu? Well if you haven't, here's a good reason why you should stop by.
Gus Latta is a 3-year-old with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The taco shop plans to host a fundraiser for Gus and his family.
Babalu's executive chef worked with Gus and created a unique taco that's made with delicious Nutella spread, fresh fruit, and fluffy whipped cream with powdered sugar on top (yum!).
With every taco that's sold — $1 will be donated to the family.
Babalu Tapas & Tacos in East Memphis will be fundraising for the family March 31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Back in 2014, the Babalu started a program that chooses families in need of financial relief who have a child that has a life-altering or life-threatening condition.
The program has raised more than $25,000 for families in need since it began.
