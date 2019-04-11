Local talent being showcased during 8th annual Memphis Fashion Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 8th Annual Memphis Fashion Week began on Thursday.
MFW will have events Thursday through Saturday that celebrate local fashion talent.
They’ll hold two fashion shows, trunk shows, and a panel discussion.
FOX13 spoke to director Abby Phillips about the event as she was setting up for Thursday’s kickoff party.
“So that’s been really, really exciting, to see the community come together and to bring that breath of diversity and unique spirit that Memphis has,” Phillips said.
Friday’s fashion show will feature five Memphis designers. Two are from out of town.
“We’re looking forward into what fashion can do for Memphis and how we can grow the industry here,” Phillips said.
Saturday’s show will showcase new talent. Thirty emerging designers will show their designs.
