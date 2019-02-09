0 Local teachers shared 'inappropriate messages' about students in group chat, woman claims

A former student teacher is calling out teachers at a local charter school for talking about students inappropriately in a private group text.

Jennifer McKinney – the former student teacher – took screen shots of the “inappropriate messages” and then sent the complaints to Soulsville Charter School officials.

The teachers who were in the group chat all taught eighth grade students at the charter school.

One message involved one of the teachers poking fun at a student who had an accident during class.

“I was really upset about this. How can I be in a classroom learning from you when this is how you feel about the kids?” said McKinney.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

McKinney was invited to the group text while working as a student teacher, but she quickly became horrified by what she read.

“These parents are trusting you with educating their kids, and you are mocking them behind their backs,” McKinney said.

Another message included a picture of a student – with a teacher claiming the student was in “white face.”

And the photos and inappropriate comments didn’t stop there.

“I knew I had to leave, that was what broke the camel’s back,” said McKinney. “I had to walk away.”

McKinney quit at the end of January. But not before she showed school officials the screenshots of the chat.

The kids get in trouble they get an automatic referral out of the classroom, so why is it okay to make jokes amongst teachers? It’s not okay, it’s not appropriate,” McKinney said.

School officials later sent an email to parents regarding the inappropriate messages.

Officials said they were not pleased with the screenshotted messages, and they will take necessary action.

McKinney hopes the school will hold the teachers accountable for the sake of the students.

“If they are not going to hold them accountable that’s going to kind of make the morale of the school go down,” said McKinney.

FOX13 reached out to the school. Officials told FOX13 they are taking the incident very seriously and are “working to resolve this issue.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.