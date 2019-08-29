Local teen charged in connection with acquaintance's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead in Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Wesley Forest Drive.
The victim was identified as Kerron Young, 20.
According to authorities, the suspect responsible was possibly occupying a small, 4-door white sedan with tinted windows and black rims. On Wednesday, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with second-degree murder.
According to investigators, the teen who is charged in connection with the murder was an acquaintance of the victim.
