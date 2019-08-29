  • Local teen charged in connection with acquaintance's murder

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead in Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Wesley Forest Drive.

    The victim was identified as Kerron Young, 20.

    According to authorities, the suspect responsible was possibly occupying a small, 4-door white sedan with tinted windows and black rims. On Wednesday, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with second-degree murder.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to investigators, the teen who is charged in connection with the murder was an acquaintance of the victim.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories