Local teen indicted for robbing and fatally shooting man selling shoes on Facebook

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A 19-year-old man has been indicted on several charges pertaining to the shooting death of a Horn Lake man, according to court documents.
It is reported that Montavious Farmer has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment.
According to investigators, Matthew Taylor, the victim, had drove to Memphis when the suspect responded to Taylor’s Facebook post, which was offering to sell a pair of tennis shoes.
It is reported the incident occurred on Jan. 5, 2019 in the 6200 block of Arborwood Drive in the Arbor of Hickory Ridge Apartments, located near Ridgeway and Knight Arnold Rd.
Police arrived to the location at 9:30 a.m., where they found the 34-year-old victim in the front seat of his car, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.
According to court documents, Farmer was developed as a suspect and arrested a few days later.
