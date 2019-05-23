Local teen named high school valedictorian, earns $1 million in academic scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local high school student received more than $1 million in academic scholarships.
Lamyrical Harris, Trezevant High School's valedictorian, made history by becoming the school's first million dollar scholar.
Harris has been offered $1,244,298 in scholarships.
She received scholarships from at least 25 colleges.
At this time, Harris has not decided which college she will attend.
Her alma mater expressed their gratitude for her hard work, via Facebook.
