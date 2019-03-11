Local teens arrested for stealing kitten from humane society, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teens were arrested after video surveillance captured them stealing a kitten from the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County.
RELATED: Kitten returned after being stolen from humane society
Police said Jakub Olds, 18, and Bailey Klein, 18, took a cat named ‘Mavis’ from the shelter on March 7.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tipton County man sentenced to prison after admitting to raping child over two-year period
- Father shot and killed after fight breaks out at Memphis bowling alley
- Mom walked in on man molesting her 7-year-old daughter, deputies say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to a police affidavit, Olds removed the kitten from its cage, wrapped it into a jacket and left the building without paying or completing paperwork.
Police said the kitten was returned the next morning by Klein and her aunt.
She told officers that Olds looked at the kitten and told her, “I’m taking this one.” Klein admitted that they took the kitten without paying.
When police spoke with Olds, he said he liked the cat – so he took it. Olds admitted to leaving the humane society without paying for the kitten.
Both teens are charged with theft of property under $1,000.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}